The speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, stated that the Russian parliamentary corps demands to strike Ukraine with a "weapon of retribution starting next week." This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Volodin, "by destroying the statehood of Ukraine and ruining a huge number of its citizens, the 'expired shell of the Kyiv regime' is creating 'new problems for Ukrainians starting next week'."

"The only way for him is to adhere to the agreements between President Putin and President Trump, reached in Anchorage. Our troops are advancing. State Duma deputies insist on using more powerful weapons - 'weapons of retribution.' And achieving the goals of the special military operation - Volodin wrote.

Reference

Weapon of retribution (German: Vergeltungswaffe; V-Waffen, Russian: Оружие возмездия) - the name of a series of ambitious aviation and rocket-artillery projects of Nazi Germany to create weapons for more effective bombing of English cities and planned attacks on the USA, as an act of "retribution" for the raids of the Allies of the anti-Hitler coalition on German cities.

Starting from the time when the leaders of Nazi Germany, based on an analysis of the economic and military situation, began to understand that the Reich was starting to lose the war, many samples of new military equipment that appeared in Germany at the final stage of the war were called and could be considered "weapons of retribution" due to their significance for the anticipated victory.

Samples of missile weapons were primarily intended for further use against targets in Great Britain, but after the successful landing of Anglo-American troops in Normandy, they also began to be used against targets on the mainland of Western Europe. The main "weapons of retribution" were the V-1 and V-2 rockets, as well as the V-3 artillery weapon.

Given the high degree of secrecy, the almost complete absence of documents amidst the chaos of the last months of the war and the post-war period, "weapons of retribution," like all "wonder weapons" in general, became the subject of widespread speculation in pseudo-scientific circles and the media, which often had no relation to reality.

However, the extraordinary cost, enormous size, and therefore vulnerability of such weapons severely limited their use. The first artillery batteries were successfully destroyed by Allied aircraft, despite all German efforts to conceal them in underground tunnels, camouflage, and protect them.

Attempts to use high-precision aerial bombs against Allied ships of the anti-Hitler coalition were initially successful, but the combat significance of the bombs significantly decreased with the enemy's gaining air superiority and the effective use of radio jamming to combat guided weapons, and in 1944, also due to the significantly changed situation on all fronts, their production was stopped.

Recall

