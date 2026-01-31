UN calls for a halt to all wars in the world during the Winter Olympic Games

$42.850.08
51.240.01
ukenru
06:51 PM • 10227 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 15648 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 18093 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 14299 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 15714 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 17434 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 19211 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20447 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21608 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25659 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
4.3m/s
80%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhotoJanuary 30, 03:51 PM • 10862 views
EU plans to admit Ukraine in 2027 to access next budget - OrbanJanuary 30, 04:15 PM • 7860 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 15134 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 7208 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 6178 views
Publications
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 18096 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 15168 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 21916 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 25961 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 82745 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Paris
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 306:42 PM • 5872 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 6206 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 7244 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhotoJanuary 30, 03:51 PM • 10897 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 15592 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Series

UN calls for a halt to all wars in the world during the Winter Olympic Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The UN and the organizers of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina have called for a seven-week pause in all global conflicts a week before the start of the competitions. This break covers the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, as well as an additional week before and after each event.

UN calls for a halt to all wars in the world during the Winter Olympic Games

The United Nations and the organizers of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics have called for a seven-week pause in all global conflicts a week before the start of the games. This was reported by Euronews, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that proponents of the initiative, which originates from ancient Greek tradition, say it establishes a moral framework at a time when armed conflicts are escalating.

I believe that the Olympic Games are a great moment to symbolize peace, respect for international law, and international cooperation

- said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

It is indicated that the proposed break covers the Winter Olympics, which will run from February 6 to 22, and the Paralympic Games, which will run from March 6 to 15, with an additional week before and after each of these events.

For ethical reasons, we want to send a message that the Olympic Truce, the Sacred Olympic Truce, should be respected. This is not always achievable in practice. But the message reaches every corner of the globe: where possible, we must strive to create even a small space for peace

said Konstantinos Filis, director of the International Olympic Truce Centre in Athens.

According to him, ceasefire initiatives "still matter in an era of global disorder and political polarization."

In turn

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine have revealed a list of Russian athletes who support the war but seek to participate in the 2026 Olympics11.12.25, 09:28 • 5661 view

For reference

The Olympic Games were revived in their modern form in 1896, and the concept of a truce around the event emerged almost a century later, as wars raged in the former Yugoslavia, starting in the early 1990s.

A truce during the 1994 Winter Games in Norway led to a pause in the siege of Sarajevo, allowing humanitarian convoys to deliver food and medicine to the residents of the Bosnian capital.

Six years later in Sydney, North and South Korea marched together at the opening ceremony.

In Ancient Greece, the truce was respected by warring city-states. It allowed athletes and spectators to travel safely to the Games in Ancient Olympia, an event of the highest sporting and spiritual significance.

UN resolutions on truces are usually adopted by an overwhelming majority and received all 193 votes for the 2012 London Games. However, signatories have repeatedly violated their own promises.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 notoriously began during a truce period.

Recall

IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated that Russian athletes will not be able to represent their country at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. They will only participate as individual athletes without a national flag or anthem.

Russian and Belarusian skiers allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics in neutral status02.12.25, 15:47 • 2884 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Milan
Ukraine