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Floods in Nepal and Tibet — 750 people have died, and more than 3,000 remain missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Floods and landslides in Nepal and Tibet have claimed 750 lives, while 3,044 people remain missing. China has sent rescuers and aid.

Floods in Nepal and Tibet — 750 people have died, and more than 3,000 remain missing

The death toll from last week’s floods in Nepal and Tibet has reached 750, while 3,044 people are considered missing. According to the Red Cross, more than 90,000 people were likely affected by the disaster, which China attributes to the consequences of climate change. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Rescue efforts in Nepal are currently focused on searching for hundreds of people believed to be trapped in hydropower plant tunnels after an avalanche of ice, rocks, mud and debris swept through the Himalayan rivers.

Among the 261 foreigners from 23 countries who went missing on the Tibetan side were 104 people from Nepal, 49 from India, as well as 33 Latvians, 18 Americans and 15 Britons.

Additionally

China mobilized more than 2,100 rescuers and allocated at least 220 million yuan ($32.7 million) to support rescue efforts. In addition, as reported by CCTV, China is providing Nepal with emergency financial assistance, humanitarian supplies, satellite and hydrological data, as well as tunnel rescue experts.

China also deployed heavy-lift drones after helicopters began dropping equipment and supplies from the air to rescuers on the front line near the border crossing. The military is using life-detection equipment, drones and a navigation system to continue searching for those who are still considered missing.

Recall

Nepalese authorities decided to bury 229 unidentified bodies after the devastating flood.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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