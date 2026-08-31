Flash flood in the Grand Canyon – at least 15 people missing

Photo: AP

At least 15 people are considered missing or remain unaccounted for after a flash flood in the Grand Canyon in the U.S. state of Arizona. Bloomberg reports this, citing the U.S. National Park Service, writes UNN.

Details

The flood occurred on Saturday, August 29, at around 2:30 p.m. local time. The disaster struck the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch areas.

Photographs released after the flood show damage to the Grand Canyon's infrastructure, including the remains of a stone bridge.

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Employees of Grand Canyon National Park and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were involved in the operation.

Rescuers are evacuating people from the affected areas and trying to determine the whereabouts of those who may have been caught in the flash flood zone.

The National Park Service has not yet reported any information about fatalities.

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