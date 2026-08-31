Hurricane "Karina" is intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and may reach Category 3

Hurricane "Karina," which formed in the Pacific Ocean, may rapidly intensify in the coming days and reach at least Category 3. The cyclone is currently far from the coast and poses no direct threat to land, NBC News reports, citing the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Karina's maximum sustained winds are reaching 130 km/h, which corresponds to a Category 1 hurricane.

Forecasters expect the cyclone to continue rapidly intensifying over the open waters of the Pacific Ocean. Within 1–2 days, it could become a powerful Category 3 hurricane or stronger.

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Karina is located approximately 1,400 km west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and is moving farther into the Pacific Ocean.

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Although the hurricane is not expected to make landfall, the waves it generates could lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents along the southwestern coast of Mexico and Baja California.

In another part of the Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm "Lowe" is also intensifying; it is located east-southeast of Hawaii. According to forecasters, it could also become a hurricane in the coming days.

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