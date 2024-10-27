Five regions of Ukraine are partially without electricity due to Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy shelling and hostilities caused power outages in five regions of Ukraine. The power system remains balanced, with electricity imports expected from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.
Over the past 24 hours, enemy shelling and hostilities caused power outages in Dnipropetrovska, Donetska, Sumska, Kharkivska and Khmelnytska oblasts. The power system is currently balanced, with electricity imports expected from 5 countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Sunday, UNN reports.
In Khmelnytsky region, equipment at one of the substations was reportedly turned off during an air raid alarm, which led to a blackout of the substation, household and industrial consumers. During the inspection, a fire was detected and extinguished. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region , the shelling of the substation's territory caused equipment to shut down, cutting off power to household consumers and the water utility. The power supply has been restored.
In Donetsk region , overhead lines were disconnected due to hostilities, and a substation and household consumers were cut off.
In Sumy region , during an air raid alert due to a drone attack, power substations, household consumers in two regions, energy facilities, and local industry were cut off. The power supply has been restored.
Terrorist country attacks energy facilities in Sumy region with drones27.10.24, 07:35 • 48308 views
Networks status
Khmelnytsky region: due to technological disruptions, substations, household consumers and the railway lost power (no train traffic disruptions). The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
Generation and consumption
According to the Ministry of Energy, the power system remains balanced at present. However, daily hostile shelling of energy infrastructure leads to damage that complicates the operation of the power system. Therefore, the Ministry urges consumers to use electricity sparingly, especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00.
Import Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 5,000 MWh with a capacity of 1,220 MW.
We need to prepare for the fact that there will be no electricity in Zaporizhzhia and the region in winter - Fedorov25.10.24, 12:00 • 15833 views