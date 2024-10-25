We need to prepare for the fact that there will be no electricity in Zaporizhzhia and the region in winter - Fedorov
Ivan Fedorov called for preparations for a possible complete power outage in Zaporizhzhia and the region in winter. The authorities are installing generators and cogeneration units to back up water supply and heating.
Residents of Zaporizhzhia and the region were urged to prepare for the worst-case scenario, when there may be no electricity at all in winter. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
When asked how preparations for the heating season are progressing and what residents of Zaporizhzhia and the region should prepare for this winter, Fedorov answered:
I tell everyone that we have to prepare for the fact that there will be no electricity at all. Maybe we don't like it, because we operate with such categorical things, but let's prepare for the worst (scenario - ed.), if it's better, it will be great
Fedorov explained what it means to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
We are analyzing the possibility that there may be no centralized power supply to our water pumping stations. So what should we do? We have to reserve twice, install one generator and a second generator. What about heat supply? All large boiler houses in Zaporizhzhia and the region will be equipped with cogeneration units. The first ones will start operating in December this year
Electricity consumption is growing amid cloudy weather. Due to shelling and hostilities over the past day , there were power outages in 4 regions. As of this morning, 538 settlements are without power for various reasons.