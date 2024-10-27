Terrorist country attacks energy facilities in Sumy region with drones
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops conducted an air strike on the energy infrastructure of the Romny district. Ukrainian troops destroyed 3 enemy drones during anti-aircraft combat.
In the Sumy region, the aggressor launched an air strike on energy facilities of critical infrastructure in the Romny district using drones. This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration, UNN reports.
Details
All the necessary services are already working at the scene to assess the consequences of the enemy attack. Detailed information on the damage and casualties is currently being verified.
At the same time, during the anti-aircraft battles, combat crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and volunteers destroyed 3 enemy UAVs.