Five killed and 20 wounded - consequences of massive shelling in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
On June 27 , 5 civilians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of massive shelling by Russian troops on the settlements of Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.
On June 27, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Kurakhove, 1 in Toretsk, Yasenovrma and Siversk. Another 20 people were injured in the region over the day.
As the head of the RMA emphasized, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 2029 people have been killed and 5175 others injured by the occupiers' shelling. The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
On June 27, Russian troops attacked Hirnyk and New York in Donetsk region, injuring three people.
In addition, in Donetsk region , the enemy shelled Toretsk and Yasenove of the Pokrovska community, dropped an air bomb on Selydove, and reported one dead and 7 wounded, including children.