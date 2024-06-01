Five deported orphaned children returned to Ukraine from Russia

The save Ukraine team has returned to Ukraine five deported orphaned children from the Novopetrovsky boarding school in the Mykolaiv region, who were deported to Russia in 2022. This was announced on May 31 by the founder of the save Ukraine organization Mykola Kuleba, reports UNN.

Details

The children survived for 3 months on the very front line, hid from bombs and rockets in the basement without food or water, and then also survived the horrors of deportation. In mid-July 2022, they were abducted by Russians at gunpoint and moved to the occupied territory... in October 2022, the invaders took them to Crimea, and then to Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory Kuleba wrote it.

He noted that at first the children were brought to Georgia, and today they were handed over to legal guardians in Ukraine.

According to official data of the Ukrainian authorities, since February 24, 2022, about 20 thousand children have been deported from Ukraine to Russia. These are only those cases that were officially recorded.

