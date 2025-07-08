$41.800.06
First malaria drug for infants approved for use

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The first malaria drug suitable for infants and very young children has been approved for use. It is expected to be rolled out in African countries within weeks, where malaria caused an estimated 597,000 deaths in 2023, mostly among children under five.

First malaria drug for infants approved for use

The first malaria drug suitable for infants and very young children has been approved for use. It is expected to be introduced in African countries within a few weeks. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

It is noted that until now, there was no approved malaria medication specifically for infants. Instead, they were treated with versions developed for older children, which carries the risk of overdose.

Half a million deaths in 2023

In 2023 — the year for which the latest data is available — malaria was associated with approximately 597,000 deaths.

Almost all deaths occurred in Africa, and about three-quarters of them were children under five years old.

Malaria treatment for children exists, but until now, there was no specific treatment for the smallest infants and young children weighing less than 4.5 kg or about 10 pounds.

Instead, they were treated with drugs intended for older children.

But this creates risks, as doses for these older children can be dangerous for infants whose liver functions are still developing and whose bodies process drugs differently

- the publication notes.

Experts say this has led to what is called a "treatment gap."

Now, a new drug developed by the pharmaceutical company Novartis has been approved by Swiss authorities and is likely to be introduced in regions and countries with the highest rates of malaria within a few weeks.

Novartis plans to introduce it primarily on a non-profit basis.

The smallest and most vulnerable

CEO Vas Narasimhan says this is an important moment.

"For over three decades, we have remained committed to the fight against malaria, working relentlessly to achieve scientific breakthroughs where they are most needed."

"Together with our partners, we are proud to have gone further in developing the first clinically proven malaria treatment for newborns and young children, ensuring that even the smallest and most vulnerable children can finally receive the care they deserve."

Millions at risk as US's flagship anti-malaria campaign faces cuts20.06.25, 18:35 • 3302 views

The drug, known in some countries as Coartem Baby or Riamet Baby, was developed by Novartis in collaboration with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), a Swiss non-profit organization originally supported by the governments of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, as well as the World Bank and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Eight African countries also participated in the evaluation and trials of the drug, and they are expected to be among the first to gain access to it.

Martin Fitchet, CEO of MMV, says this is another important step towards ending the huge number of malaria casualties.

Addition

Malaria is one of the deadliest diseases in the world, especially among children. But with the right resources and focus, it can be eradicated.

"The approval of Coartem Baby provides a much-needed drug with an optimized dose for treating a previously unmanaged patient group and offers a valuable addition to the antimalarial arsenal."

Dr. Marvell Brown, Associate Professor at the University of Hertfordshire's School of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences, says this should be seen as a major breakthrough in saving the lives of infants and young children.

"The mortality rate from malaria infections, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, is extremely high — over 76% of deaths occur in children under five years old."

"The increased mortality from malaria is further exacerbated in children born with sickle cell anemia, mainly due to a weak immune system."

"From a public health perspective, Novartis's non-profit initiative can help reduce health care inequalities."

Last year, 4 cases of malaria infection were recorded in Ukraine: symptoms of the disease transmitted through mosquito bites 25.04.25, 16:28 • 4058 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

