Last year, 4 cases of malaria infection were recorded in Ukraine: symptoms of the disease transmitted through mosquito bites

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

In 2024, 4 cases of malaria were registered in Ukraine, all of which were imported from other countries. Malaria transmission by mosquitoes does not occur in Ukraine, but it is important to see a doctor if symptoms appear after traveling.

Last year, 4 cases of malaria infection were recorded in Ukraine: symptoms of the disease transmitted through mosquito bites

In Ukraine, 4 cases of transmission of the tropical infection malaria were recorded in 2004. The disease affects people in more than 90 countries around the world, mostly in Africa, Asia, North and South America. For Ukraine, this is a rare pathogen, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the CPHE, all 4 registered cases of infection in 2024 were imported. Malaria is not transmitted by mosquitoes in Ukraine.

According to the WHO, approximately 597,000 people died from this infection in 2023.

Malaria is transmitted through the bites of infected Anopheles mosquitoes. The disease can also be transmitted through transfusion of infected blood, organ transplantation, sharing of unsterile needles, or from mother to child during pregnancy. At the same time, the infection is not spread by airborne droplets.

Number of malaria cases increased by 11 million: African children suffer the most11.12.24, 15:21 • 16354 views

The symptoms of the disease are often similar to a cold. There may be an increase in body temperature, chills, sudden profuse sweating, headache and muscle pain, and rapid fatigue. Digestive disorders may also occur: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

If such symptoms appear, and the person has visited countries where the infection is widespread, the CPHE advises to immediately inform the doctor about it. It is important to start treatment within the first 24 hours after the onset of symptoms.

Let us remind you

Every year on April 25, the World Malaria Day is also celebrated – a severe infectious parasitic disease, which was initiated by the World Health Organization in 2007. The date of celebration coincides with the Day of the Fight against Malaria in Africa.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

HealthNews of the World
Africa
Ukraine
