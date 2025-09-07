Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in Sviatoshyn

It became known this morning that "as a result of a probable UAV downing," a fire broke out in a government building. The fire covered an area of over 1,000 square meters. Official sources confirmed the information. Rescuers are currently continuing to extinguish the fire, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs report.

Details

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported on the aftermath of the Russian attack, stating that the capital of Ukraine suffered the most from the massive Russian Armed Forces strike on Ukraine.

In Kyiv, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including 4 residential high-rise buildings.

Regarding the hit on the Government building of Ukraine:

Rescuers localized the fire covering an area of over 1,000 square meters and continue to extinguish it.

At the same time, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, the fire extinguishing and debris removal continue.

Part of the building collapsed. Unfortunately, two people died at this location: a woman with a two-month-old child.

More than 20 people were injured. Also, it is likely that people are still under the rubble, as stated in the Ministry of Internal Affairs report.

Hundreds of rescuers are working in Kyiv

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of the following are currently working in the capital of Ukraine:

about 400 State Emergency Service rescuers;

100 units of special equipment and fire helicopters are also involved.

Addition

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, the 9-story residential building suffered the most damage, with partial destruction from the 4th to the 8th floors.

Communal services are working at the sites of hits as a result of the enemy attack. They are clearing the rubble.

The bodies of two deceased have been recovered, rescuers are currently searching for the third.

Recall

Over Dnipropetrovsk region, 29 enemy drones were shot down.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, due to the Russian Armed Forces strike, there was a large-scale fire and smoke.

As a result of the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia, 16 high-rise buildings, 12 private houses, a kindergarten, and enterprises were damaged.

At night, Odesa was subjected to a massive UAV attack, which resulted in three people being injured, residential buildings being destroyed, a warehouse and a car catching fire, and the Palace of Sports being damaged.