Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in Sviatoshyn

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:34 AM • 5260 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
05:47 AM • 11586 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 34513 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 53002 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 77632 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 68315 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 49135 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 53492 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 68980 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36514 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVASeptember 7, 12:36 AM • 21031 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)September 7, 01:43 AM • 20536 views
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - KlitschkoSeptember 7, 01:55 AM • 14409 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 15874 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 15013 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 77626 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 68311 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 68978 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 48487 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 71261 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 15207 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 48303 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 102396 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 45728 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 49865 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in Sviatoshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

In Kyiv, a fire in a government building covering an area of over 1,000 square meters has been localized. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, firefighting and debris removal continue, where two people died.

Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in Sviatoshyn

It became known this morning that "as a result of a probable UAV downing," a fire broke out in a government building. The fire covered an area of over 1,000 square meters. Official sources confirmed the information. Rescuers are currently continuing to extinguish the fire, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs report.

Details

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported on the aftermath of the Russian attack, stating that the capital of Ukraine suffered the most from the massive Russian Armed Forces strike on Ukraine.

In Kyiv, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including 4 residential high-rise buildings.

Regarding the hit on the Government building of Ukraine:

Rescuers localized the fire covering an area of over 1,000 square meters and continue to extinguish it.

Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)07.09.25, 08:47 • 11588 views

At the same time, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, the fire extinguishing and debris removal continue.

Part of the building collapsed. Unfortunately, two people died at this location: a woman with a two-month-old child.

More than 20 people were injured. Also, it is likely that people are still under the rubble, as stated in the Ministry of Internal Affairs report.

Hundreds of rescuers are working in Kyiv

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of the following are currently working in the capital of Ukraine:

  • about 400 State Emergency Service rescuers;
    • 100 units of special equipment and fire helicopters are also involved.

      Addition

      According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, the 9-story residential building suffered the most damage, with partial destruction from the 4th to the 8th floors.

      Communal services are working at the sites of hits as a result of the enemy attack. They are clearing the rubble.

      The bodies of two deceased have been recovered, rescuers are currently searching for the third.

      Recall

      Over Dnipropetrovsk region, 29 enemy drones were shot down.

      In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, due to the Russian Armed Forces strike, there was a large-scale fire and smoke.

      As a result of the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia, 16 high-rise buildings, 12 private houses, a kindergarten, and enterprises were damaged.

      At night, Odesa was subjected to a massive UAV attack, which resulted in three people being injured, residential buildings being destroyed, a warehouse and a car catching fire, and the Palace of Sports being damaged.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyKyiv
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
      Ihor Klymenko
      Vitali Klitschko
      Ukraine
      Kyiv