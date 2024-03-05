$41.340.03
Fire in the Osokorky Ecopark: about 3 hectares of dry grass are burning

Kyiv

 • 26877 views

A fire broke out near Lake Tyagle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark, covering an area of 3 hectares, and is being extinguished by the lack of access roads and flooding.

Fire in the Osokorky Ecopark: about 3 hectares of dry grass are burning

The area of the fire on the territory of Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark is about 3 hectares, and firefighting is complicated by the peculiarity of the landscape. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

As of 21:20, several dry grass and reeds caught fire in an open area near Lake Tyagle. The area of the fire is about 3 hectares. (...) Firefighting operations are ongoing

- the rescuers summarized. 

It is noted that extinguishing the fire is significantly complicated by the lack of access routes for firefighting equipment. In addition, the area of the incident is flooded.

Addendum

The agency said that 6 units of basic and special fire and rescue equipment are working at the scene, including 4 units of equipment and 18 personnel from the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Recall

This evening, March 5, a large fire of grass and reeds broke out near Lake Tyagle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark.

Local activists suspect that the fire was caused by arson. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
