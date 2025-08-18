Finnish President Stubb: In the last two weeks, we have made more progress than in three and a half years

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that more progress has been made in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine over the past two weeks than in the last three and a half years. This was reported by Sky News, informs UNN.

Details

During the public part of the meeting at the White House, Stubb recalled that Finland "has its own historical experience" of relations with Russia. In addition, according to him, his country has an "800-mile border with Russia."

And if we talk about the positive aspects of our current state, we found a solution in 1944, and I am sure that we will be able to find a solution in 2025 to end Russia's aggressive war and achieve a lasting and just peace. The situation is very complex, but that is why we are here - emphasized the President of Finland.

The publication notes that after Stubb, US President Donald Trump delivered another brief speech, after which the public part of the meeting concluded.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting at the White House, insisted on the importance of a multilateral meeting involving Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, and European leaders. Macron also emphasized that one of the main security guarantees is a strong Ukrainian army for decades to come.

In turn, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Trump to pressure Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire to begin as early as the next trilateral meeting, which could take place with the participation of Zelenskyy and Putin.

Zelenskyy: "Sensitive issues, including territorial ones, we will discuss at the leaders' level during a trilateral meeting"