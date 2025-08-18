Finnish President Stubb: In the last two weeks, we have made more progress than in three and a half years

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
07:57 PM • 1930 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 12644 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 15818 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 13052 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 24449 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 67123 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 44878 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 68003 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 45482 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 126673 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.4m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 109134 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 45030 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 9634 views
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"August 18, 01:32 PM • 5440 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 39554 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 67095 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 67975 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 109237 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 127797 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 126652 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 4926 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 72844 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 64805 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 97652 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 83436 views
Actual
Twitter
Starlink
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe
Elections

Finnish President Stubb: In the last two weeks, we have made more progress than in three and a half years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced significant progress in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine over the past two weeks. He recalled Finland's historical experience in relations with Russia and expressed confidence in finding a solution in 2025.

Finnish President Stubb: In the last two weeks, we have made more progress than in three and a half years

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that more progress has been made in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine over the past two weeks than in the last three and a half years. This was reported by Sky News, informs UNN.

Details

During the public part of the meeting at the White House, Stubb recalled that Finland "has its own historical experience" of relations with Russia. In addition, according to him, his country has an "800-mile border with Russia."

And if we talk about the positive aspects of our current state, we found a solution in 1944, and I am sure that we will be able to find a solution in 2025 to end Russia's aggressive war and achieve a lasting and just peace. The situation is very complex, but that is why we are here

- emphasized the President of Finland.

The publication notes that after Stubb, US President Donald Trump delivered another brief speech, after which the public part of the meeting concluded.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting at the White House, insisted on the importance of a multilateral meeting involving Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, and European leaders. Macron also emphasized that one of the main security guarantees is a strong Ukrainian army for decades to come.

In turn, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Trump to pressure Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire to begin as early as the next trilateral meeting, which could take place with the participation of Zelenskyy and Putin.

Zelenskyy: "Sensitive issues, including territorial ones, we will discuss at the leaders' level during a trilateral meeting"18.08.25, 22:39 • 1418 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alexander Stubb
White House
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine