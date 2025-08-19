Finnish MP commits suicide in parliament building

$41.260.08
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 62 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 4918 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 11069 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 14189 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 53649 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 48794 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 64710 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 83595 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 62919 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 44738 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 42248 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 47080 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 68003 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 58758 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 62136 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 62 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 4918 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 2106 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 11069 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 14189 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 3100 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 59578 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 39743 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 97748 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 87566 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil
BFM TV
Starlink

Finnish MP commits suicide in parliament building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

Emeli Peltonen, a Member of Parliament from the Social Democratic Party of Finland, died in the parliament building. It has been confirmed that 30-year-old Peltonen committed suicide.

Finnish MP commits suicide in parliament building

Finnish Social Democratic Party MP Eemeli Peltonen has died. This is reported by UNN with reference to ksml, Yle, Iltalehti.

Details

Eemeli Peltonen died this morning in the Finnish Parliament building. He was 30 years old. Peltonen committed suicide. This was confirmed at the request of Yle and Iltalehti by the head of the building of Finland's highest state legislative body.

In June of this year, the representative of the Social Democratic Party of Finland shared his health problems on Facebook.

Peltonen suffered from kidney disease

The MP was absent from parliamentary work during the last weeks of the spring session - according to media reports, Peltonen was on sick leave during the summer.

Peltonen told Keskisuomalainen in an interview on Saturday that he would still be on sick leave for at least the next week, but declined to comment on the matter in detail.

Reference

Eemeli Peltonen has been a member of the Järvenpää City Council (a city in Finland, in the Uusimaa province, with a population of 38,000) since December 2012. He served as chairman of the city council since August 2021.

Members of Parliament expressed condolences

Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho expresses his condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased SDP MP Eemeli Peltonen.

The parliamentary community shares the grief of the relatives, the official statement says.

Recall

After a long illness, People's Deputy Serhiy Shvets died.

The Ukrainian parliament and public said goodbye to People's Deputy of Ukraine of the I, V and VI convocations Yuriy Hnatkevych.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Helsinki
Finland