Finnish MP commits suicide in parliament building

Finnish Social Democratic Party MP Eemeli Peltonen has died. This is reported by UNN with reference to ksml, Yle, Iltalehti.

Eemeli Peltonen died this morning in the Finnish Parliament building. He was 30 years old. Peltonen committed suicide. This was confirmed at the request of Yle and Iltalehti by the head of the building of Finland's highest state legislative body.

In June of this year, the representative of the Social Democratic Party of Finland shared his health problems on Facebook.

Peltonen suffered from kidney disease

The MP was absent from parliamentary work during the last weeks of the spring session - according to media reports, Peltonen was on sick leave during the summer.

Peltonen told Keskisuomalainen in an interview on Saturday that he would still be on sick leave for at least the next week, but declined to comment on the matter in detail.

Eemeli Peltonen has been a member of the Järvenpää City Council (a city in Finland, in the Uusimaa province, with a population of 38,000) since December 2012. He served as chairman of the city council since August 2021.

Members of Parliament expressed condolences

Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho expresses his condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased SDP MP Eemeli Peltonen.

The parliamentary community shares the grief of the relatives, the official statement says.

