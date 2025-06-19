$41.630.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Finland voted to lift the ban on anti-personnel mines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

The Finnish Parliament supported withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits anti-personnel mines. The decision requires presidential confirmation.

Finland voted to lift the ban on anti-personnel mines

The Finnish Parliament has approved the Northern European country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits anti-personnel mines, writes UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

Lawmakers in Helsinki voted 157 to 18 in favor of the government's proposal on Thursday.

Finland Starts Process of Withdrawing from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty 28.05.25, 15:26 • 2710 views

Finland guards half of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's land border with the alliance's main adversary, a length of over 1300 kilometers, the publication notes.

Withdrawal from the ban on anti-personnel mines still requires confirmation from Finnish President Alexander Stubb and the transmission of the withdrawal document to the UN Secretary-General.

Addendum

Earlier, the Baltic countries, which also border the russian federation, supported the lifting of the relevant ban.

Estonia voted to lift the ban on the use of anti-personnel mines04.06.25, 18:36 • 3096 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

