The Finnish Parliament has approved the Northern European country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits anti-personnel mines, writes UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

Lawmakers in Helsinki voted 157 to 18 in favor of the government's proposal on Thursday.

Finland guards half of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's land border with the alliance's main adversary, a length of over 1300 kilometers, the publication notes.

Withdrawal from the ban on anti-personnel mines still requires confirmation from Finnish President Alexander Stubb and the transmission of the withdrawal document to the UN Secretary-General.

Addendum

Earlier, the Baltic countries, which also border the russian federation, supported the lifting of the relevant ban.

