Finland Starts Process of Withdrawing from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty

Finland has begun the process of withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

On Wednesday, May 28, the government submitted a proposal to parliament to withdraw from the treaty, the statement said. The political decision on this step was taken back in April - as a response to the growing risks from a more aggressive Russia.

Finland guards half of the North Atlantic Alliance's land border with its main adversary - the border with Russia extends for more than 1,300 kilometers. This northern country has a history of wars with Moscow and is among the largest suppliers of military aid to Ukraine, which has been fighting a full-scale invasion launched by President Vladimir Putin for the fourth year.

Withdrawal from the treaty requires the consent of parliament, approval by President Alexander Stubb and the transfer of the withdrawal document to the UN Secretary-General.

In March, the three Baltic countries and Poland took a step towards re-introducing anti-personnel mines to better protect against potential aggression from Russia. The defense ministers of these four countries recommended withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention. Instead, Norway, which also borders Russia and is a party to the convention, is not planning any changes.

Latvia officially withdrew from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention due to the threat from Russia