Finland Starts Process of Withdrawing from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 2336 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 8510 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17108 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 36044 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 90043 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 53906 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101559 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158422 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 112600 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 7008 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 13790 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 41623 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 18938 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 37698 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101559 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120251 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126178 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158422 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233117 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38922 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37454 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43387 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 111899 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112103 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Finland Starts Process of Withdrawing from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Finland has initiated withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention due to Russia's growing aggression. The government has already submitted a relevant proposal to parliament, responding to threats from the Russian Federation.

Finland Starts Process of Withdrawing from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty

Finland has begun the process of withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, May 28, the government submitted a proposal to parliament to withdraw from the treaty, the statement said. The political decision on this step was taken back in April - as a response to the growing risks from a more aggressive Russia.

Finland guards half of the North Atlantic Alliance's land border with its main adversary - the border with Russia extends for more than 1,300 kilometers. This northern country has a history of wars with Moscow and is among the largest suppliers of military aid to Ukraine, which has been fighting a full-scale invasion launched by President Vladimir Putin for the fourth year.

Withdrawal from the treaty requires the consent of parliament, approval by President Alexander Stubb and the transfer of the withdrawal document to the UN Secretary-General.

Recall

In March, the three Baltic countries and Poland took a step towards re-introducing anti-personnel mines to better protect against potential aggression from Russia. The defense ministers of these four countries recommended withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention. Instead, Norway, which also borders Russia and is a party to the convention, is not planning any changes.

Latvia officially withdrew from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention due to the threat from Russia24.04.25, 11:19 • 4720 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Alexander Stubb
NATO
United Nations
Finland
Norway
Ukraine
Poland
