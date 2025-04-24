Latvia officially withdrew from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention due to the threat from Russia

Latvia has officially withdrawn from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines. This is reported by Delfi, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that on April 24, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevich in the official publication Latvijas Vēstnesis proclaimed the law on Latvia's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention. In the annex to the law, the state explains that the regional security situation has changed significantly in the 20 years since Latvia joined the convention.

And Russia, by launching a war against Ukraine, has demonstrated that it does not respect the territorial borders of sovereign states and international law, including the principles set out in the UN Charter.

Given the dynamics of the development of the regional security situation, it is important for Latvia not to limit the flexibility of its actions and to be able to use various weapons systems and solutions to strengthen deterrence and ensure the protection of the state and its population. According to Latvia, unmanaged anti-personnel mines in combination with other mines and weapons systems enhance defense capabilities that cannot be replaced by alternative solutions - is emphasized in the explanation.

Despite withdrawing from the convention, Latvia assures that it will adhere to international humanitarian law, minimize risks to the civilian population and assist victims of armed conflict.

Reference

The Ottawa Convention was adopted in Oslo on September 18, 1997, and entered into force in 1999. More than 160 countries around the world have joined it, including most Western countries. The countries that have not joined include China, Russia, the United States, India and Pakistan.

In particular, the parties to the convention undertake never and under no circumstances to use anti-personnel mines, nor to develop, manufacture, purchase, store or transfer them to anyone - neither directly nor indirectly.