Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Latvia officially withdrew from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention due to the threat from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 1836 views

Latvia has officially withdrawn from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits anti-personnel mines, due to the changing security situation and Russian aggression. The authorities assure that they will adhere to the norms of humanitarian law.

Latvia officially withdrew from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention due to the threat from Russia

Latvia has officially withdrawn from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines. This is reported by Delfi, reports UNN.

Details

 It is reported that on April 24, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevich in the official publication Latvijas Vēstnesis proclaimed the law on Latvia's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention. In the annex to the law, the state explains that the regional security situation has changed significantly in the 20 years since Latvia joined the convention.

And Russia, by launching a war against Ukraine, has demonstrated that it does not respect the territorial borders of sovereign states and international law, including the principles set out in the UN Charter.

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs02.04.25, 16:52 • 12855 views

Given the dynamics of the development of the regional security situation, it is important for Latvia not to limit the flexibility of its actions and to be able to use various weapons systems and solutions to strengthen deterrence and ensure the protection of the state and its population. According to Latvia, unmanaged anti-personnel mines in combination with other mines and weapons systems enhance defense capabilities that cannot be replaced by alternative solutions

- is emphasized in the explanation.

Despite withdrawing from the convention, Latvia assures that it will adhere to international humanitarian law, minimize risks to the civilian population and assist victims of armed conflict.

Reference

The Ottawa Convention was adopted in Oslo on September 18, 1997, and entered into force in 1999. More than 160 countries around the world have joined it, including most Western countries. The countries that have not joined include China, Russia, the United States, India and Pakistan.

In particular, the parties to the convention undertake never and under no circumstances to use anti-personnel mines, nor to develop, manufacture, purchase, store or transfer them to anyone - neither directly nor indirectly.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Latvia
India
Finland
Norway
China
United States
Ukraine
Pakistan
