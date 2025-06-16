Ukraine's membership in the European Union will bring Slovakia more opportunities than negative consequences, Prime Minister Robert Fico said after meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kmec. He again proposed holding a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries, which he spoke about in April. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Slovak publication Dennik

The governments of Slovakia and Ukraine last met in October last year near Uzhhorod. Prior to that, another meeting took place in Michalovce. Fico had already expressed interest in joint negotiations in April of this year, but they did not take place.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he supports Ukraine's membership in the EU, but cannot imagine its membership in NATO. He added that Ukraine should be "as prepared as possible".

The Deputy Prime Minister's Office in its analysis recommended supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU. It does not expect Slovakia to become a net donor to the EU budget, although the state will lose some EU funds. However, this will be compensated by economic growth.

Fico demands postponement of EU sanctions until the issue of Russian gas is resolved

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened not to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation without resolving the problems caused by the cessation of supplies of Russian gas, oil and nuclear fuel.