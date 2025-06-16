$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
47%
748mm
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 17979 views
Fico stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU has more advantages than disadvantages for Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

The Prime Minister of Slovakia stated that Ukraine's membership in the EU will bring more opportunities than negative consequences. He again proposed holding a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries.

Fico stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU has more advantages than disadvantages for Slovakia

Ukraine's membership in the European Union will bring Slovakia more opportunities than negative consequences, Prime Minister Robert Fico said after meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kmec. He again proposed holding a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries, which he spoke about in April. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Slovak publication Dennik

Details

The governments of Slovakia and Ukraine last met in October last year near Uzhhorod. Prior to that, another meeting took place in Michalovce. Fico had already expressed interest in joint negotiations in April of this year, but they did not take place.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he supports Ukraine's membership in the EU, but cannot imagine its membership in NATO. He added that Ukraine should be "as prepared as possible".

The Deputy Prime Minister's Office in its analysis recommended supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU. It does not expect Slovakia to become a net donor to the EU budget, although the state will lose some EU funds. However, this will be compensated by economic growth.

Fico demands postponement of EU sanctions until the issue of Russian gas is resolved15.06.25, 16:03 • 5102 views

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened not to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation without resolving the problems caused by the cessation of supplies of Russian gas, oil and nuclear fuel.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine
