Female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her friend detained for preparing terrorist attacks with explosives in Kyiv and Zhytomyr

A 24-year-old female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her 25-year-old female friend, who were part of an FSB agent network, were detained for preparing terrorist attacks with explosives in Kyiv and Zhytomyr, the SBU reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Two Russian agents who were making homemade bombs for explosions in crowded places in Kyiv and Zhytomyr have been detained. It was established that the explosions were being prepared by a 24-year-old female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her 25-year-old female friend, who were part of an FSB agent network. - reported the SBU.

The Security Service and the National Police prevented new attempts by the FSB to carry out a series of terrorist attacks in northern Ukraine.

According to the special service, in December 2025, law enforcement officers detained three members of the same network after they committed a terrorist act in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. "These figures were recruited by the Rashists on a Telegram channel looking for 'easy money,'" the report says.

"After recruitment, the agents received money from the FSB to rent an apartment in Zhytomyr. In the temporary dwelling, they set up an underground laboratory for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) according to the instructions of the Russian special service. The figures purchased components for the explosives in local stores and at the market, which they visited one by one, regularly changing clothes for conspiracy. After equipping the IEDs, the agents waited for geolocation of the planned terrorist attack sites from the FSB, where they were supposed to plant the bombs," the SBU said.

As indicated, the perpetrators were detained at the stage of manufacturing the first explosive device.

During searches, components for the bomb, as well as smartphones with evidence of working for the enemy, were found in the detainees, the SBU reported.

The agents were notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

