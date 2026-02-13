Female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her friend detained for preparing terrorist attacks with explosives in Kyiv and Zhytomyr

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4252 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 10468 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 12896 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 27083 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 52556 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 37577 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 48608 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 35545 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27530 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 28341 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
100%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 12672 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 14513 views
Global oil prices fall for the first time in 2026 - BloombergFebruary 13, 02:34 AM • 5768 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 13897 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 13150 views
Publications
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4276 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 13394 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 49142 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 90613 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 80275 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 1646 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 21356 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 25639 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 51137 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 43875 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her friend detained for preparing terrorist attacks with explosives in Kyiv and Zhytomyr

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The SBU detained a 24-year-old female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her 25-year-old friend, who were part of an FSB agent network. They were preparing terrorist attacks with explosives in Kyiv and Zhytomyr, having set up an underground laboratory.

Female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her friend detained for preparing terrorist attacks with explosives in Kyiv and Zhytomyr

A 24-year-old female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her 25-year-old female friend, who were part of an FSB agent network, were detained for preparing terrorist attacks with explosives in Kyiv and Zhytomyr, the SBU reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Two Russian agents who were making homemade bombs for explosions in crowded places in Kyiv and Zhytomyr have been detained. It was established that the explosions were being prepared by a 24-year-old female contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her 25-year-old female friend, who were part of an FSB agent network.

- reported the SBU.

The Security Service and the National Police prevented new attempts by the FSB to carry out a series of terrorist attacks in northern Ukraine.

According to the special service, in December 2025, law enforcement officers detained three members of the same network after they committed a terrorist act in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. "These figures were recruited by the Rashists on a Telegram channel looking for 'easy money,'" the report says.

"After recruitment, the agents received money from the FSB to rent an apartment in Zhytomyr. In the temporary dwelling, they set up an underground laboratory for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) according to the instructions of the Russian special service. The figures purchased components for the explosives in local stores and at the market, which they visited one by one, regularly changing clothes for conspiracy. After equipping the IEDs, the agents waited for geolocation of the planned terrorist attack sites from the FSB, where they were supposed to plant the bombs," the SBU said.

As indicated, the perpetrators were detained at the stage of manufacturing the first explosive device.

During searches, components for the bomb, as well as smartphones with evidence of working for the enemy, were found in the detainees, the SBU reported.

The agents were notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SBU: FSB agents who were preparing terrorist attacks in the center of Odesa with explosives have been detained30.01.26, 10:18 • 2992 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Search
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zhytomyr
Kyiv