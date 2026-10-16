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Fedorov must explain where the state projects worth millions that he promised have disappeared to, an expert says

Kyiv • UNN

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Yevhen Mahda called on Mykhailo Fedorov to explain the fate of the promised reforms and services, in particular the TCC reform and “eBusiness Trip.”

Fedorov must explain where the state projects worth millions that he promised have disappeared to, an expert says
Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov should report on the results of the large-scale government initiatives he presented over the past several years but which never actually got off the ground. These include reform of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCCs), the creation of competence centers for the military, a Ukrainian equivalent of DOGE, a government dashboard, “єВідрядження” and others. Political analyst Yevhen Mahda wrote this while commenting on Fedorov’s latest public statements.

"The former minister, while holding various positions during Russia’s full-scale invasion, announced a variety of government initiatives that never progressed beyond flashy presentations," Mahda writes.

In particular, the expert recalled that in January 2026, Fedorov promised a comprehensive audit and reform of the TCCs. In March, the Ministry of Defense announced plans to create Middle Strike, Deep Strike and artillery competence centers. According to Mahda, the fate of these initiatives remains unclear. In the expert’s view, Fedorov’s program for assessing the government’s effectiveness also failed.

"Back in July 2025, Mykhailo Albertovych announced the creation of a Ukrainian equivalent of DOGE—the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, initiated by Elon Musk. The American project failed, while the Ukrainian one never even began. However, the promise itself allowed Fedorov to publicly reflect on the efficiency of the state," Mahda said.

The expert also mentioned the government dashboard, which was supposed to show Ukrainians key indicators of the country’s life—from the budget to healthcare.

"It would be interesting to see Fedorov’s own promises being fulfilled on such a dashboard as well," the political analyst quipped.

Mahda separately recalled “єВідрядження,” which was supposed to launch as early as September 1, 2022, and allow entrepreneurs to travel abroad through “Diia” after posting a UAH 200,000 deposit. The service never became operational.

"Although these stories have different dates and different objectives, they have one author and a similar fate: they failed without ever getting off the ground. Therefore, before selling Ukrainians his own bright political future, Fedorov would do well to answer for the unfulfilled promises of the past," Yevhen Mahda concluded.

Yulia Melnyk

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