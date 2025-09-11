$41.120.13
FBI arrests suspect in Charlie Kirk murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of a person involved in the murder of Charlie Kirk. The circumstances of the crime are being investigated, and the shooter's details are not being disclosed.

FBI arrests suspect in Charlie Kirk murder

Another suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk has been detained. This was reported by FBI Director Kash Patel on his social media page X (Twitter), according to UNN.

Details

"The individual who was the victim of today's horrific shooting that killed Charlie Kirk has now been taken into custody. Thank you to local and state authorities in Utah for their cooperation," Patel wrote.

Information about the shooter's identity has not yet been disclosed, and the circumstances of the crime are still being investigated.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

Assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk

On September 10, Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building, and Kirk was the only person injured.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was hospitalized. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Kash Patel
Utah