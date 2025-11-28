Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to “political crisis in Ukraine” and chaos in peace plan negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the dismissal of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine a political crisis. This happened against the backdrop of Orban's visit to Putin and the chaos in the negotiations on the Witkoff plan.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the reshuffle in the Office of the President of Ukraine during the active events surrounding the US "peace plan", calling the dismissal of the Head of the Presidential Office a "political crisis in Ukraine". Tusk wrote about this on X, as reported by UNN.
Orban visits Putin, Nawrocki visits Orban. Chaos in negotiations on the Witkoff plan and a political crisis in Kyiv. A fatal combination.
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Presidential Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's internet representation.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to Moscow.