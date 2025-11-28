$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 12701 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 19609 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 17204 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 14617 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 31545 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20688 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18100 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 36213 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19944 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to “political crisis in Ukraine” and chaos in peace plan negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the dismissal of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine a political crisis. This happened against the backdrop of Orban's visit to Putin and the chaos in the negotiations on the Witkoff plan.

Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to “political crisis in Ukraine” and chaos in peace plan negotiations

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the reshuffle in the Office of the President of Ukraine during the active events surrounding the US "peace plan", calling the dismissal of the Head of the Presidential Office a "political crisis in Ukraine". Tusk wrote about this on X, as reported by UNN.

Orban visits Putin, Nawrocki visits Orban. Chaos in negotiations on the Witkoff plan and a political crisis in Kyiv. A fatal combination.

- Tusk wrote.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Presidential Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's internet representation.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to Moscow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Yermak
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán
Kyiv
Poland