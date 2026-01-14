Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartment

A family died in the Desnianskyi district of the capital due to a generator operating in their apartment. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

The other day, law enforcement officers received a report about the disappearance of a 30-year-old local resident, and during a check of her parents' home, they found the bodies of all three without signs of life. - the message says.

A generator was operating in the apartment, powered by a gas cylinder.

It was established that the day before, the Kyiv residents turned on the generator on the balcony and went to bed, while the balcony door was open and led to the room. The results of the forensic medical examination confirmed that the cause of death of the woman, her 61-year-old mother, and 63-year-old father was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Law enforcement officers emphasize: carbon monoxide has no smell or color, but it is extremely dangerous – poisoning can occur in a matter of minutes. Generators and fuel must be used only outdoors!

