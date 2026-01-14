Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartment

$43.180.08
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 3298 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 5264 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 7972 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 8364 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12488 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 8740 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 10524 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5508 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 10066 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 13540 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 31099 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 19176 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 15112 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 15070 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12489 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 15186 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 31206 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 47131 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 60824 views
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Donetsk Oblast
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 22802 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 57516 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 50303 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 55053 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 56431 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Signal

Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

A family of three in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator. The device was operating on the balcony with the door to the room open.

Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartment

A family died in the Desnianskyi district of the capital due to a generator operating in their apartment. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

The other day, law enforcement officers received a report about the disappearance of a 30-year-old local resident, and during a check of her parents' home, they found the bodies of all three without signs of life.

- the message says.

A generator was operating in the apartment, powered by a gas cylinder.

It was established that the day before, the Kyiv residents turned on the generator on the balcony and went to bed, while the balcony door was open and led to the room. The results of the forensic medical examination confirmed that the cause of death of the woman, her 61-year-old mother, and 63-year-old father was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Law enforcement officers emphasize: carbon monoxide has no smell or color, but it is extremely dangerous – poisoning can occur in a matter of minutes. Generators and fuel must be used only outdoors!

Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basement28.12.25, 12:43 • 18976 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv