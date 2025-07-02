$41.820.04
Falsified and sold Ministry of Internal Affairs and police documents: members of an organized criminal group detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 379 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization of nine people who massively faked official documents, including holographic elements. The 49-year-old resident of Dnipro, who involved his brother and son in the business, turned out to be the organizer of the “business”.

Falsified and sold Ministry of Internal Affairs and police documents: members of an organized criminal group detained

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have notified nine members of a criminal organization, who were engaged in the mass forgery and sale of official documents, including those with holographic protective elements, of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that a 49-year-old resident of Dnipro, along with his brother and son, set up a "business". For this, they developed a clear plan of action with a division of roles and involved trusted individuals from several regions of Ukraine.

Some of the participants in the criminal group were responsible for the necessary equipment and unlicensed software, while another part of the criminals were engaged in searching for valid official document blanks, entering false information and holographic protective elements into them.

Then the attackers placed advertisements for customers in messengers and contacted clients. They transferred fake documents by mail with conspiracy maintained - fictional surnames and mobile phones were indicated in the shipping receipt.

Law enforcement officers conducted 40 searches in 8 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv. As a result of the searches, forged documents of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police, bank cards, forged invoices, weapons, ammunition, and office equipment were seized. They also impounded 4 cars.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, they are accused of creating, leading, and participating in a criminal organization, manufacturing and selling holographic protective elements, as well as forging, selling, and using forged documents.

The organizer and three other members of the criminal organization were remanded in custody, while the others were remanded in custody with the option of bail.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a 49-year-old resident of Chernivtsi, who established a scheme for illegal transfer of conscripts abroad for 6000 euros per person. He was detained while receiving 12 thousand euros for two men.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
