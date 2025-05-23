Failed launch of a military destroyer: North Korea launches investigation
North Korea has launched an investigation into the failed launch of a destroyer, following an angry reaction from Kim Jong-un. Satellite images show the ship covered with tarpaulin.
Law enforcement agencies of the DPRK have launched measures to detain and investigate those responsible for the failed launch, after Kim Jong-un reacted angrily to the accident, calling it a "criminal act". Meanwhile, satellite images already show an overturned warship.
According to North Korean state media, an investigation has been launched into the incident involving the failed launch of a military destroyer at the Chongjin shipyard. So far, the inspection has revealed that there were no holes in the bottom of the warship, but the starboard side of the hull was scratched. At the same time, sea water was flowing into the stern through the rescue channel.
Also, satellite images have appeared online showing a North Korean warship covered with blue tarpaulin after the accident. The ship is likely to be equipped with nuclear weapons, Sky News writes.
The day before, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacted angrily to the accident. He called the situation and its consequences a "criminal act caused by absolute negligence and irresponsibility". Kim Jong-un also ordered the repair of the warship to be completed by June and to deal with those responsible.
North Korea claims it will take about 10 days to repair the damage. Outside observers question these deadlines.
Meanwhile, North Korea's top military committee said on Friday that those responsible would be held accountable for their "unforgivable criminal act". It is currently known that Hong Kil Ho, manager of the Chongjin shipyard, has been summoned to law enforcement.
