North Korea launched several cruise missiles towards the East Sea
Kyiv • UNN
North Korea launched several unidentified cruise missiles into the East Sea. The missiles were launched from South Hamgyong Province.
On Thursday morning, North Korea launched several unidentified cruise missiles. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of South Korea.
Reports UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
North Korea has launched several cruise missiles into the East Sea. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, these missiles were launched from South Hamgyong Province. North Korean cruise missiles, according to available information, fell into the sea.
The US tested a Minuteman III nuclear missile to a distance of over 6,700 km22.05.25, 09:50 • 1404 views
Let us remind
North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles from the city of Wonsan towards the Sea of Japan. This was the first such test since March of this year. North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles towards the Yellow Sea.