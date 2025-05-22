$41.440.05
The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather
07:34 AM • 326 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

May 21, 11:37 AM • 59136 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

May 21, 09:43 AM • 140361 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

May 21, 09:21 AM • 126773 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

May 21, 06:00 AM • 133739 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 271218 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 114580 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 142593 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 316721 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 89692 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians struck Kharkiv with a missile: initial details

May 21, 11:51 PM • 22490 views

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW

01:47 AM • 20683 views

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine

02:18 AM • 22131 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

04:46 AM • 25237 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

05:39 AM • 26169 views
Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 91118 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 271225 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 224721 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 316725 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 274673 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 126140 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 149832 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 174965 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 134920 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 126317 views
The US tested a Minuteman III nuclear missile to a distance of over 6,700 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

A Minuteam III missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. It flew more than 6,700 kilometers over the Pacific Ocean to a test site in the Marshall Islands.

The US tested a Minuteman III nuclear missile to a distance of over 6,700 km

A test launch of the Minuteam III missile was successfully carried out from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, flew more than 6,700 kilometers over the Pacific Ocean. UNN reports with reference to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Details

On May 21 at 00:01 Pacific Time, from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, a joint team of pilots from the Air Force Global Strike Command launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single high-precision Mark-21 warhead.

According to the agency, this test launch is part of routine and periodic measures aimed at demonstrating that the United States' nuclear deterrents remain safe, reliable and effective in the face of 21st century threats.

According to the US Air Force Global Strike Command, this was a planned test.

One of more than 300 conducted over the past decades, aimed at confirming the safety, reliability and effectiveness of the US nuclear arsenal

At the same time, the current geopolitical context gives this test a much deeper meaning.

Minuteman III traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) to the Ronald Reagan Missile Defense Test Site of the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, located in the Republic of the Marshall Islands on Kwajalein Atoll.

According to the results, it is indicated that Minuteman III "remains the cornerstone of strategic deterrence. The unwavering commitment of Air Force personnel who ensure its readiness is proof of its inherent lethality," said Colonel Dustin Harmon, commander of the 377th Test and Evaluation Group.

Let us remind you

In February 2025, the US successfully tested the launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg base.

China announces successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean25.09.24, 14:25 • 12855 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United States
