"Extortion at the highest level": Trump orders the US Department of Justice to investigate Democrats’ impeachment threats

U.S. President Donald Trump instructed the Department of Justice to investigate the Democrats’ actions regarding "threats against many people" with impeachment and other forms of punishment. He reported this on the Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to the White House chief, the Democrats’ actions constitute a "criminal act".

The Democrats are going around threatening many people, including the United States attorney general and others, with impeachment and many other forms of pressure - Trump noted.

According to him, the Democrats themselves acknowledge that there are no grounds for this; he called such actions "extortion of the highest order" and stated that the Democrats should be held accountable for it.

Trump also claims that the Democrats are threatening Republican Party donors with prison solely because of their political views. He called this the use of power and the legal system as a weapon.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated the Democrats on their victories in the midterm congressional elections and stated his readiness to cooperate with them. At the same time, he warned that he would use his veto power if the Democratic Party refused to cooperate.

Pentagon chief Hegseth faces impeachment after the midterm elections - report