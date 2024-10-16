Explosive experts neutralize Russian X-59 aircraft missile in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers eliminated a Russian X-59 missile in Sumy region that fell in a field but did not explode. The missile was more than 6 meters long and weighed about a ton, its warhead was separated and destroyed.
Details
The SMM said that this missile was more than 6 meters long and weighed almost a ton. The munition fell in a field near one of the villages, but did not detonate.
Police explosive experts separated the warhead, neutralized and destroyed it
Recall
Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has stated that $34 billion is needed to survey and demine the territories. The government is currently working to reduce the cost of the process and introduce innovative approaches to financing, including the issuance of thematic bonds.