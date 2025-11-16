Explosions heard in Russian Orel: local thermal power plant hit

On the evening of November 16, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Oryol. According to preliminary data, the local thermal power plant was attacked, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Photos and videos of the explosions in Oryol have appeared online. There is currently no information about deaths or injuries.

Local Telegram channels also report sounds of explosions. They also write that there is no air raid siren in the city.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on November 16, Russian occupiers attacked a car in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a drone. As a result, three people with mine-explosive injuries and concussions were hospitalized.