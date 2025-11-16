Explosions heard in Russian Orel: local thermal power plant hit
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of November 16, explosions were heard in Orel, Russia. According to preliminary data, a local thermal power plant was hit.
Details
Photos and videos of the explosions in Oryol have appeared online. There is currently no information about deaths or injuries.
Local Telegram channels also report sounds of explosions. They also write that there is no air raid siren in the city.
Recall
