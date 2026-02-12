Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in shelters

Several explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of Thursday, February 12. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

This information was confirmed by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

It's loud in the city! Stay in safe places! - Lysak wrote.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, noted that "air defense is working" in the regional center, and also urged residents to stay in safe places.

Recall

On the night of February 9, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones, causing fires, infrastructure damage, and civilian casualties. Hits were recorded in residential areas and life support facilities.

