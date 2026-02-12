Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in shelters

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
Exclusive
07:42 PM • 5580 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 12296 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 12635 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 13051 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 14818 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 22549 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 17140 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20828 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 33647 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24753 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.9m/s
88%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv region, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling of an industrial enterprise for the fifth dayPhotoFebruary 11, 02:12 PM • 3108 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 12268 views
Hungarian opposition leader Magyar accuses Orban of "blackmail in the style of Russia"February 11, 03:28 PM • 2782 views
Court remanded in custody a suspect in the murder of five people in Rivne regionFebruary 11, 04:52 PM • 2912 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 8814 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 22549 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 21151 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 23752 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 33647 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 45972 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sweden
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 8818 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 12269 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 14794 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 16995 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 33117 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Series

Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in shelters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of February 12. Authorities are urging residents to stay in safe places, air defense is working.

Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in shelters

Several explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of Thursday, February 12. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

This information was confirmed by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

It's loud in the city! Stay in safe places!

- Lysak wrote.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, noted that "air defense is working" in the regional center, and also urged residents to stay in safe places.

Recall

On the night of February 9, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones, causing fires, infrastructure damage, and civilian casualties. Hits were recorded in residential areas and life support facilities.

Number of injured in Odesa from Russia's night attack has risen to 504.02.26, 11:24 • 3210 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper