Exhumation work in the Polish village of Jureczkowa to begin on September 30 - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Expeditionary work to search for and exhume Ukrainians in the Polish village of Jureczkowa will begin at the end of September. This happened after the exchange of lists of places for searching for remains between Ukraine and Poland in January.

Exhumation work in the Polish village of Jureczkowa to begin on September 30 - Ministry of Culture
Photo: Gov.pl

At the end of September, expeditionary work is to begin on the search and exhumation of Ukrainians located in the village of Jureczkowa in Poland. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications for European Integration Andriy Nadzhoś during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

In January of this year, Ukraine and Poland exchanged lists of sites for the search and exhumation of remains from "mutual historical conflicts."

If we talk about the Polish request, it concerns 13 places they wanted to investigate. We handed over four places to the Polish side. As of today, we believe that this is our joint successful achievement. Permits were granted for search and exhumation work in two places on the territory of Ukraine - the village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil region and in Lviv

- Nadzhoś said.

He reminded that on September 6, the reburial of those people who were exhumed in the village of Puzhnyky already took place.

On September 30, expeditionary work is to begin on the search and exhumation of Ukrainians located in the village of Jureczkowa. This stage will be new for us, as for a very long time we did not have permits from the Polish side, nor the work itself

- Nadzhoś said.

Addition

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory reported that on September 6, a reburial ceremony of remains found during exhumation work took place in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region. These people died in 1945. In total, 42 exhumed bodies were reburied.

In Lviv, the stage of a joint Ukrainian-Polish exhumation expedition on the territory of the former cemetery in the Zboyishcha microdistrict has been completed. According to preliminary estimates, researchers found the remains of 40-50 people. The expedition included Ukrainian and Polish forensic experts, anthropologists, and historians.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported that exhumation work will begin in the Polish village of Jureczkowa in September.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Poland regarding permission for such work have been ongoing since last year. In November 2024, during a joint press conference of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Poland and Ukraine, Radosław Sikorski and Andriy Sybiha, it was announced that the moratorium on the search and exhumation of the remains of Polish citizens buried on the territory of Ukraine, which had been in effect since 2017, was lifted.

Anna Murashko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
Poland