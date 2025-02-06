Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy to begin in Ukraine: what is known

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51391 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101272 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127099 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103100 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116872 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160596 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104633 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100732 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 76390 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127099 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150834 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182993 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108908 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137526 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139307 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167172 views
Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy to begin in Ukraine: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24545 views

20 Polish and Ukrainian experts will exhume the victims in the village of Puznyky in late April. The work will last for a month and will include anthropological and genetic research.

About 20 people are exhuming the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the village of Puznyky in western Ukraine. This will include a dozen Poles and several experts from Ukraine. The Freedom and Democracy Foundation, which is responsible for this work, is finalizing the formation of the mission, which is scheduled to begin in late April. This was reported by RMF FM, according to UNN.

Details

In addition to representatives of the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, the team will include anthropologists, archaeologists, forensic experts and a geneticist. The mission will be led by experts from the Medical University of Pomerania in Szczecin, headed by Professor Andrzej Ossowski.

It is noted that representatives of the Institute of National Remembrance have also expressed their willingness to travel. It is being determined in what capacity they will participate in this work. In addition to them, there will also be Ukrainian experts and representatives of the Society of Volyn Antiquities, which cooperates with the Freedom and Democracy Foundation.

What should these works look like?

The trip is scheduled for the second half of April. A scientific base with tents will be set up at the site. The team plans to stay in one of the nearest hotels. 

The individual skeletons will be examined on site by anthropologists. This involves determining the age, sex and cause of death - among other things, it is necessary to determine whether it was "violent". DNA samples will also be collected for comparative study.

For many months, specialists from Pomeranian Medical University have been collecting genetic material from the descendants of the villagers from which the people found in Puznyky originated. According to the plan, the exhumation work will last about a month.

The Democracy and Freedom Foundation pays for them from its own funds, but claims to be funded. The cost of the April trip is estimated at several hundred thousand zlotys.

The murder of the residents of Puznyky village took place in February 1945, and about 80 people died.  After the research, it is planned to rebury the victims and commemorate the site.

Addendum

Since the spring of 2017, Warsaw and Kyiv have been in dispute over the ban on the search and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of wars and conflicts in Ukraine, imposed by the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory. The ban was issued after the dismantling of the UPA monument in Hruszowice in April 2017.

The decision to lift the moratorium on the search for and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn crime, which had been in effect since 2017,  was announced in late November 2024  during a joint press conference by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Poland and Ukraine Radoslaw Sikorski and Andriy Sybiga.

At that time, Ukraine confirmedthat "there are no obstacles to the conduct of search and exhumation works on the territory of Ukraine by Polish state institutions and private structures in cooperation with the relevant Ukrainian institutions, in accordance with Ukrainian legislation" and stated  "readiness to positively consider requests on these issu

Half of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO without resolving the issue of exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy1/30/25, 1:40 PM • 25320 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

