Half of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO without resolving the issue of exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

More than 50% of Poles believe that Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union and NATO unless it resolves the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. This is evidenced by the results of an IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that a study conducted by IBRiS on behalf of Rzeczpospolita shows that Ukraine's lack of response to the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn massacre should affect whether the country will become a member of allied structures or the EU in the future.

According to the poll, 50.2% of respondents insist that this issue should be a prerequisite for Ukraine's integration into the alliance structures. Only 34.8% of respondents believe that the exhumation should not affect the country's accession, and another 14.9% have no opinion on this issue.

In the group that "conditions" Ukraine's participation in the EU and NATO on the exhumation, the majority are supporters of the opposition (PiS, Confederation, Rosem) - 67% and those who have not decided - 52%. Most of them are 40-year-olds (76%), people with secondary education (51%) and viewers of Republika TV (90%).

Overall, 19% of Poles support Ukraine's unconditional accession to the EU, 23% emphasize the need to fulfill the standard requirements of the European Union, and 21% believe that bilateral historical issues with Poland should be resolved before integration.

According to the Meroszewski Center, support for Ukraine's accession to NATO is higher, although many Poles believe that integration should take place only after the war.

Ukraine in NATO will increase our security, but we cannot risk a conflict with Russia, - describes a respondent from Wroclaw.

Recall

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz called a mistake to link Ukraine's accession to international organizations with the issue of exhumation in Volyn. He also noted that Zelenskyy's visit showed that the issue was not resolved.