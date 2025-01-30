Half of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO without resolving the issue of exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 58946 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84738 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105529 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108634 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127979 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132804 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116960 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101285 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40319 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116190 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46269 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110701 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 58923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127973 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165023 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154910 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14917 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19782 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110701 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116190 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139432 views
Actual
Half of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO without resolving the issue of exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

Half of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO without resolving the issue of exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25321 views

50.2% of Poles believe that Ukraine will not be able to join the EU and NATO without resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. Most supporters of this position are oppositionists and middle-aged people.

More than 50% of Poles believe that Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union and NATO unless it resolves the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. This is evidenced by the results of an IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita, UNN reports.

Details 

It is reported that a study conducted by IBRiS on behalf of Rzeczpospolita shows that Ukraine's lack of response to the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn massacre should affect whether the country will become a member of allied structures or the EU in the future.

According to the poll, 50.2% of respondents insist that this issue should be a prerequisite for Ukraine's integration into the alliance structures. Only 34.8% of respondents believe that the exhumation should not affect the country's accession, and another 14.9% have no opinion on this issue.

Poles massively support new terms of 800+ payments for Ukrainians29.01.25, 18:28 • 47250 views

In the group that "conditions" Ukraine's participation in the EU and NATO on the exhumation, the majority are supporters of the opposition (PiS, Confederation, Rosem) - 67% and those who have not decided - 52%. Most of them are 40-year-olds (76%), people with secondary education (51%) and viewers of Republika TV (90%).  

Overall, 19% of Poles support Ukraine's unconditional accession to the EU, 23% emphasize the need to fulfill the standard requirements of the European Union, and 21% believe that bilateral historical issues with Poland should be resolved before integration.

According to the Meroszewski Center, support for Ukraine's accession to NATO is higher, although many Poles believe that integration should take place only after the war. 

Ukraine in NATO will increase our security, but we cannot risk a conflict with Russia,

- describes a respondent from Wroclaw.

Recall 

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz called a mistake to link Ukraine's accession to international organizations with the issue of exhumation in Volyn. He also noted that Zelenskyy's visit showed that the issue was not resolved.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising