Poles massively support new terms of 800+ payments for Ukrainians

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 68851 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90346 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106412 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109446 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103382 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133805 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103720 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113399 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116971 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102075 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 47408 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117488 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52920 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112034 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 68851 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155697 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19637 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23747 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112034 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117488 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139758 views
Poles massively support new terms of 800+ payments for Ukrainians

Poles massively support new terms of 800+ payments for Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47253 views

88% of Poles support the idea of paying the 800+ allowance only to working Ukrainians who pay taxes. The proposal provides for the payment of 800 zlotys for each child under 18.

88% of Poles support the idea of paying the "800+" allowance, which provides for the payment of 800 zlotys (over 8000 hryvnias) for each child until the age of 18, regardless of income, only to working migrants who pay taxes. This is stated in a survey conducted by the IBRiS research agency for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the respondents were asked: "How do you assess the proposal that emerged during the election campaign to link the payment of 800+ Ukrainians to their employment and tax payments in Poland?

88% of respondents supported the idea of paying "800+" to Ukrainians who work and pay taxes in Poland. 44.4% chose the answer "definitely good" and 43.6% - "rather good".

Only 3% of respondents rate this idea as bad.

Recall

Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and a presidential candidate from the government's Civic Coalition, said he proposes to pay an "800 plus" allowance to Ukrainians who have jobs in Poland and pay taxes.

"I propose a fundamental change, namely, when it comes to benefits such as 800 plus for Ukrainians, they should be paid if Ukrainians work, if they live in Poland, and if they pay taxes in Poland," Trzaskowski said.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk supported the idea to deprive migrants, including Ukrainians, of financial assistance who do not work or pay taxes in Poland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
warsawWarsaw
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising