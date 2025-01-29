Poles massively support new terms of 800+ payments for Ukrainians

88% of Poles support the idea of paying the "800+" allowance, which provides for the payment of 800 zlotys (over 8000 hryvnias) for each child until the age of 18, regardless of income, only to working migrants who pay taxes. This is stated in a survey conducted by the IBRiS research agency for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, UNN reports.

According to the publication, the respondents were asked: "How do you assess the proposal that emerged during the election campaign to link the payment of 800+ Ukrainians to their employment and tax payments in Poland?

88% of respondents supported the idea of paying "800+" to Ukrainians who work and pay taxes in Poland. 44.4% chose the answer "definitely good" and 43.6% - "rather good".

Only 3% of respondents rate this idea as bad.

Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and a presidential candidate from the government's Civic Coalition, said he proposes to pay an "800 plus" allowance to Ukrainians who have jobs in Poland and pay taxes.

"I propose a fundamental change, namely, when it comes to benefits such as 800 plus for Ukrainians, they should be paid if Ukrainians work, if they live in Poland, and if they pay taxes in Poland," Trzaskowski said.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk supported the idea to deprive migrants, including Ukrainians, of financial assistance who do not work or pay taxes in Poland.