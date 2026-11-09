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Exchange rates for November 9: The NBU sharply “crashed” the euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

The NBU set the exchange rate at UAH 45.32 per dollar, UAH 50.65 per euro, and UAH 11.53 per zloty. On the interbank market, the dollar costs UAH 45.23–45.26.

Exchange rates for November 9: The NBU sharply “crashed” the euro

As of Monday, November 9, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.32 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 45.44 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro will be 50.65. UNN reports this, citing the NBU’s data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.3206 UAH (-12 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.6455 UAH (-39 kopecks) per €1. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5252 UAH (-9 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 45.32–45.97 UAH, the euro at 50.69–51.53 UAH, and the zloty at 11.28–11.80 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 45.23–45.26 UAH/USD and 50.44–50.47 UAH/EUR.

      Let us recall

      According to the NBU’s projections, Ukraine will receive about $50 billion in budget support in 2026, more than $52 billion in 2027, and $44 billion in 2028. The budget deficit will rise to 37% of GDP in 2027.

      Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $49.1 billion — funds from partners helped05.11.26, 13:54 • 34175 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine