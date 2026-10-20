Exchange rates as of September 20: the dollar has once again surpassed 45 hryvnias

As of Tuesday, October 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 45.00 per US dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was UAH 44.86 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.53. UNN reports this, citing the NBU's data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 45.0013 (+14 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 50.5311 (+3 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.5582 (0 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

at banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 44.75–45.29, the euro at UAH 50.26–50.94, and the zloty at UAH 11.24–11.72;

on the interbank market, exchange rates are UAH 45.07–45.10 per dollar and UAH 50.60–50.61 per euro.

Recall

As of October 14, the NBU raised the official dollar exchange rate to a historic high of UAH 45.08 per dollar.

New 2,000-hryvnia banknote: how many of these notes are already in circulation and why there are so few of them