Exchange rate on June 27: the hryvnia strengthened by 15 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate by 15 kopecks, setting the official exchange rate at 40.5138 UAH/dollar.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.5138/USD., which strengthened the hryvnia by 15 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.31/euro.
According to the data on the profile sites, as of 8: 10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for 40.90 UAH, and sold for 40.50 in banks. Euros can be bought for 44.02 UAH, and sold for 43.45 UAH in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.77-40.85 UAH, and the euro - at 43.80-44.00 UAH.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.54-40.57 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 43.28-43.30 UAH/euro for the euro.
Recall
State and state-guaranteed Debt of Ukraine at the beginning of June reached UAH 6.1 trillion, or almost 1 151 billion.