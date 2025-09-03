Ex-policeman and confectionery factory worker adjusted Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.360.01
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 6392 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 11655 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 13446 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 18236 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 27724 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 26761 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 81996 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 104940 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 148272 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 152500 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 238680 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 238648 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 229320 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 225874 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 220062 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 15467 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 27718 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 26760 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 81993 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 148269 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Denmark
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 20176 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 33925 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 36689 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 50871 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 96278 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
M1 Abrams
YouTube

Ex-policeman and confectionery factory worker adjusted Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Counterintelligence detained two Russian agents in Dnipropetrovsk region: a 48-year-old confectionery factory worker who spread IPSO and adjusted strikes on enterprises, and a 45-year-old ex-policeman who guided attacks on command posts. Both face life imprisonment for treason.

Ex-policeman and confectionery factory worker adjusted Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region

Counterintelligence detained agents of the Russian invaders who adjusted missile and drone attacks on the Defense Forces and enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

An agent group of the Russian GRU was exposed, which is involved in adjusting the invaders' strikes on Ukrainian objects, as well as spreading IPCO (information-psychological operation) beneficial to the Russian Federation.

A 48-year-old employee of a confectionery factory was detained in Dnipro.

According to the investigation, she was recruited through an acquaintance who is in Russian captivity. The suspect previously agreed to transfer information to the special services of the aggressor country about the consequences of Russian air attacks on the regional center. As investigators established, the occupiers tried to use the agent to adjust repeated strikes on leading enterprises of Ukraine's heavy industry.

But that's not all: the defendant also carried out orders from the Russian Federation to spread video clips edited by the enemy from her TikTok page. These videos contained calls for Ukrainians to lay down their arms before the Russian occupier.

SBU neutralized GRU agent network: traitors coordinated strikes on Kyiv and carried out sabotage in Odesa region19.08.25, 10:59 • 4165 views

Another suspect is a 45-year-old ex-policeman, who was detained in Kryvyi Rih. According to the investigation, the collaborator directed the aggressor's attacks on reserve command posts and shelter facilities of the Security and Defense Forces in the city.

It was documented how he spied near the locations of police and National Guard units that are participating in battles on the front line and repelling Russian air attacks on the frontline community.

- informs the SBU.

Law enforcement officers detained the agent and secured the basing locations of Ukrainian defenders. According to the investigation, the defendant came to the attention of the occupiers when he published anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service detained another FSB agent in Zaporizhzhia. He turned out to be a 42-year-old local resident who worked for the occupiers as an artillery spotter.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Fake news
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia