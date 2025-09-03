Ex-policeman and confectionery factory worker adjusted Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region

Counterintelligence detained agents of the Russian invaders who adjusted missile and drone attacks on the Defense Forces and enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

An agent group of the Russian GRU was exposed, which is involved in adjusting the invaders' strikes on Ukrainian objects, as well as spreading IPCO (information-psychological operation) beneficial to the Russian Federation.

A 48-year-old employee of a confectionery factory was detained in Dnipro.

According to the investigation, she was recruited through an acquaintance who is in Russian captivity. The suspect previously agreed to transfer information to the special services of the aggressor country about the consequences of Russian air attacks on the regional center. As investigators established, the occupiers tried to use the agent to adjust repeated strikes on leading enterprises of Ukraine's heavy industry.

But that's not all: the defendant also carried out orders from the Russian Federation to spread video clips edited by the enemy from her TikTok page. These videos contained calls for Ukrainians to lay down their arms before the Russian occupier.

SBU neutralized GRU agent network: traitors coordinated strikes on Kyiv and carried out sabotage in Odesa region

Another suspect is a 45-year-old ex-policeman, who was detained in Kryvyi Rih. According to the investigation, the collaborator directed the aggressor's attacks on reserve command posts and shelter facilities of the Security and Defense Forces in the city.

It was documented how he spied near the locations of police and National Guard units that are participating in battles on the front line and repelling Russian air attacks on the frontline community. - informs the SBU.

Law enforcement officers detained the agent and secured the basing locations of Ukrainian defenders. According to the investigation, the defendant came to the attention of the occupiers when he published anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service detained another FSB agent in Zaporizhzhia. He turned out to be a 42-year-old local resident who worked for the occupiers as an artillery spotter.