Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 5058 views

The SAP and NABU have served a notice of suspicion to former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko in the "Midas" case. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization linked to a fund on the island of Anguilla.

Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion

SAP and NABU have notified former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion in the "Midas" case, SAP reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives reported a new suspicion in the "Midas" case. It concerns the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine (2021–2025). He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

- reported SAP.

Details

According to the investigation, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of Great Britain), at the initiative of the participants of a criminal organization, exposed by NABU and SAP in November 2025, a fund was registered, which was supposed to attract about $100 million in "investments".

The fund was headed by a long-time acquaintance of the participants of the criminal organization, a citizen of Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who professionally provided services for laundering proceeds from crime.

Among the fund's "investors" was also the family of the suspect, SAP indicated.

"In order to conceal his participation, two companies were created in the Marshall Islands, integrated into the structure of a trust registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The former wife and four children of the high-ranking official were registered as beneficiaries of the companies," SAP noted.

These companies, according to SAP, "became 'investors' of the fund (by purchasing its shares), and the participants of the criminal organization, in the interests of the suspect, began to transfer funds to the fund's accounts opened in three Swiss banks."

The materials obtained in Ukraine and through international cooperation with the competent authorities of a number of countries, as reported, "indicate that during the suspect's tenure, through his trusted person, known as 'Rocket', the criminal organization received over $112 million in cash from illegal activities in the energy sector."

These funds, according to the report, were legalized through various financial instruments, including cryptocurrency and "investment" in the fund.

"It has now been established that over $7.4 million was transferred to the fund's accounts, which were managed by the suspect's family. Another over 1.3 million Swiss francs and 2.4 million euros were issued in cash and transferred directly to the family in Switzerland," SAP indicated.

As reported by SAP, "a part of these funds was spent on paying for children's education in prestigious institutions in Switzerland and placed in the accounts of the former wife. The rest was placed on deposit, from which the official's family received additional income, and also spent it on their own needs."

On February 15, 2026, while attempting to leave the territory of Ukraine, the former high-ranking official was detained by NABU detectives. He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- reported SAP.

The investigation is ongoing. As part of the investigation of these facts, NABU cooperates with 15 countries.

NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border15.02.26, 12:18 • 34953 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Seychelles
Switzerland
Herman Halushchenko
Great Britain
Ukraine