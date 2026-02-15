$42.990.00
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko while he was crossing the state border. The detention took place as part of the "Midas" case; initial investigative actions are ongoing.

NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border

Today, during the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko within the framework of the "Midas" case, UNN reports with reference to NABU.

Today, during the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained the former Minister of Energy within the framework of the "Midas" case 

- the message says.

Details

As reported by NABU, urgent investigative actions are ongoing, which are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law and the court's sanction. 

Details are promised to be announced later.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, an extraordinary government meeting was held, at which Herman Halushchenko was suspended from performing duties of the Minister of Justice. The duties were assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Lyudmyla Sugak. On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

On November 19, the Parliament of Ukraine adopted a decision to dismiss Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. This decision was adopted by a majority of votes of people's deputies.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energy
State Border of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko