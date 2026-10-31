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Every second drone launched by Russia was jet-powered: how many destroyed overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

At night, Russia launched 134 drones at Ukraine, including 72 jet-powered Shaheds. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 105 UAVs; impacts were recorded at 20 locations.

Every second drone launched by Russia was jet-powered: how many destroyed overnight

Russia launched 134 drones at Ukraine during the night of October 31, more than half of them jet-powered. A total of 105 were shot down or suppressed, including 68% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what Russia struck

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 31 (starting at 18:00 on October 30), the enemy attacked with 134 Shahed-type attack UAVs (72 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 105 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (49 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack drones are still in the air, and combat operations continue.

Hits by the enemy’s air-attack weapons were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 10 locations.

Three strikes on a single critical infrastructure facility: part of Kyiv is without water and electricity31.10.26, 00:16 • 23729 views

Julia Shramko

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