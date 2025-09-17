$41.180.06
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Every piece of evidence confirming the guilt of the accused has been presented": Kravchenko on the case of the murder on the funicular in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has concluded the judicial debates in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov. The verdict in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the capital's funicular will be announced on September 22.

"Every piece of evidence confirming the guilt of the accused has been presented": Kravchenko on the case of the murder on the funicular in Kyiv

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the prosecution proved the guilt of former UDO employee Artem Kosov in the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. The prosecution demands life imprisonment. Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized this after the court session, according to a UNN correspondent.

Today, September 17, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv concluded judicial debates in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. The court retired to the deliberation room. The verdict is planned to be announced on Monday, September 22.

According to Kravchenko, there is enough evidence in the case. "The prosecution, in our opinion, 100% proved the guilt of this person, which we stated in the debates. We proved every piece of evidence, which in aggregate confirms the guilt of the accused," the Prosecutor General stated.

Kravchenko emphasized that the prosecution's position remains unchanged – life imprisonment.

Unfortunately, we heard sincere repentance only at the end, and not at the beginning and while the trial was ongoing, when we examined specific evidence, the accused lied to the court and we had to collect additional evidence and conduct an examination to prove that the accused was lying during the court session, which was also proven. Therefore, his "sincere" repentance does not affect me in any way

- Kravchenko stated.

The father of the teenager killed on the funicular could barely hold back tears during the court debate17.09.25, 12:11 • 1606 views

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's preventive measure until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv