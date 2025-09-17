"Every piece of evidence confirming the guilt of the accused has been presented": Kravchenko on the case of the murder on the funicular in Kyiv

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the prosecution proved the guilt of former UDO employee Artem Kosov in the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. The prosecution demands life imprisonment. Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized this after the court session, according to a UNN correspondent.

Today, September 17, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv concluded judicial debates in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. The court retired to the deliberation room. The verdict is planned to be announced on Monday, September 22.

According to Kravchenko, there is enough evidence in the case. "The prosecution, in our opinion, 100% proved the guilt of this person, which we stated in the debates. We proved every piece of evidence, which in aggregate confirms the guilt of the accused," the Prosecutor General stated.

Kravchenko emphasized that the prosecution's position remains unchanged – life imprisonment.

Unfortunately, we heard sincere repentance only at the end, and not at the beginning and while the trial was ongoing, when we examined specific evidence, the accused lied to the court and we had to collect additional evidence and conduct an examination to prove that the accused was lying during the court session, which was also proven. Therefore, his "sincere" repentance does not affect me in any way - Kravchenko stated.

The father of the teenager killed on the funicular could barely hold back tears during the court debate

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's preventive measure until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.