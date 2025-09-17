The father of the teenager killed on the funicular could barely hold back tears during the court debate

During the court debate in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, the father of the murdered 16-year-old teenager could barely hold back tears, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Our family was deprived of the most precious thing we have – our child. Words cannot convey what we felt on the day of the murder and what we feel now, because nothing can compare to the loss of one's own child. I see him being born before my eyes, because I was present at the birth...", the man said through tears.

He also recalled picking up his son from the maternity hospital, how Maksym went to first grade. The whole speech was difficult for the man, his voice trembled, he made long pauses, trying to calm down.

"I will not see him enter university, I will not see him get married, he will not receive any award in football. His body in a coffin will always be before my eyes," the man said with a trembling voice.

Addition

During the court debate in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, the victim's lawyer emphasized the lack of remorse. The accused expressed condolences to the victim's mother only 16 months after the murder.

Today, September 17, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv continued court debates in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. The prosecution asks to sentence Kosov to life imprisonment.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact when he fell. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.