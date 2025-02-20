Every fourth visitor to Georgia in 2024 was a citizen of the Russian Federation

Every fourth foreigner who entered Georgia in 2024 was a Russian citizen. This follows from the statistics of state border crossings on the website of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

The number of entries of Russian citizens amounted to 1882981. This figure includes tourists, transit passengers, truckers and other categories. The statistics take into account entries, not the number of unique people.

Over the same period, 1885238 Russians left Georgia. The small difference between entries and departures indicates that the flow of long-term migrants from Russia, which began against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, has practically come to a standstill.

For comparison, in 2023, there were 1856237 entries of Russian citizens and 1887223 departures.

According to Novosti Georgia, Russia has been the leader in the number of foreign visitors to Georgia for many years. In 2024, the flow of Russians set a new record.

In total, foreign citizens entered Georgia 7423435 times last year. Of these, only about 16% (1178347) were transit entries. Up to 52% of foreigners (3,884,346) who arrived stayed in the country for a day or more.

Top 10 countries by number of entries:

Russia - 1882981;

Turkey - 1489285;

Armenia - 1229283;

The European Union - 466276;

Israel - 361,010;

Azerbaijan - 266175;

Kazakhstan - 209238;

Belarus - 180,284;

India - 174264.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the largest share of all foreigners who arrived is accounted for by men aged 31-45. More than 1.7 million of them entered.