Every fourth visitor to Georgia in 2024 was a citizen of the Russian Federation

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30971 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52599 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100284 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58257 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113217 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100146 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112483 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116638 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150743 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57399 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107449 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 69945 views

05:35 AM • 69945 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 33217 views

05:48 AM • 33217 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 58677 views

09:03 AM • 58677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100284 views

09:20 AM • 100284 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113217 views

06:23 AM • 113217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 141577 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141577 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174021 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 25813 views

09:59 AM • 25813 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 58677 views

09:03 AM • 58677 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133315 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135199 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135199 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163578 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163578 views
Every fourth visitor to Georgia in 2024 was a citizen of the Russian Federation

Every fourth visitor to Georgia in 2024 was a citizen of the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50421 views

In 2024, more than 1.8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.

Every fourth foreigner who entered Georgia in 2024 was a Russian citizen. This follows from the statistics of state border crossings on the website of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

The number of entries of Russian citizens amounted to 1882981. This figure includes tourists, transit passengers, truckers and other categories. The statistics take into account entries, not the number of unique people.

Over the same period, 1885238 Russians left Georgia. The small difference between entries and departures indicates that the flow of long-term migrants from Russia, which began against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, has practically come to a standstill.

For comparison, in 2023, there were 1856237 entries of Russian citizens and 1887223 departures.

According to Novosti Georgia, Russia has been the leader in the number of foreign visitors to Georgia for many years. In 2024, the flow of Russians set a new record.

In total, foreign citizens entered Georgia 7423435 times last year. Of these, only about 16% (1178347) were transit entries. Up to 52% of foreigners (3,884,346) who arrived stayed in the country for a day or more.

Top 10 countries by number of entries:

Russia - 1882981;

Turkey - 1489285;

Armenia - 1229283;

The European Union - 466276;

Israel - 361,010;

Azerbaijan - 266175;

Kazakhstan - 209238;

Belarus - 180,284;

India - 174264.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the largest share of all foreigners who arrived is accounted for by men aged 31-45. More than 1.7 million of them entered.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
israelIsrael
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
armeniaArmenia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

