Exclusive
11:54 AM • 2904 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 4668 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 7016 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 11262 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 42547 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 45617 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 57725 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48352 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44444 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 34596 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
Publications
Exclusives
Europe's defense industry grew by almost 14% amid threats from Russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The European defense sector grew by 13.8% in 2024, reaching a turnover of €183.4 billion. This growth is a result of increased defense budgets following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Europe's defense industry grew by almost 14% amid threats from Russia - Bloomberg

The European defense sector grew by 13.8% in 2024 compared to the previous year, generating a turnover of €183.4 billion ($213 billion), according to a report published on Tuesday by the Aerospace, Security and Defense Industries Association of Europe. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

This growth – the fourth in a row – is the result of years of underfunding, followed by increased defense budgets after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the report says. Employment in the sector also increased by 8.6% to 633,000 jobs.

- the report says.

However, the trade association highlights a number of difficulties that are likely to persist, including: supply chain bottlenecks, shortages of critical raw materials and electronic components, high energy costs, a tight labor market, and trade restrictions due to sanctions against Russia.

We must ensure that defense industries can continue to support the build-up of European sovereign capabilities, creating deterrence and defense. And this cannot stop just because some ceasefire emerges or negotiations are ongoing.

- Mikael Johansson, President of ASD and CEO of Saab, told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday.

ASD also noted that a significant portion of European defense procurement is directed to foreign suppliers, particularly the US, which "underscores potential supply chain vulnerabilities during high demand or crisis."

After years of decline in the defense industry, Europe has recently been forced to act due to rising geopolitical tensions from Russia, the US, and China. NATO allies have pledged to spend 5% of their GDP on defense by 2035, and the EU is allocating €150 billion in defense grants for joint procurement, with strict requirements that favor European manufacturers and reduce dependence on third countries.

"When comparing Europe with its competitors, it should be remembered that 98% of technologies are available in Europe," ASD Secretary General Camille Grand told reporters. "The European defense sector is fully capable of meeting its own needs in the medium and long term."

Britain invests millions in five new tech colleges for defense industry07.09.25, 01:23 • 4693 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
European Union
Brussels
China
United States
Ukraine