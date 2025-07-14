$41.780.04
European partners will invest in Patriot for Ukraine, it's about "more than three" systems - Berlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

European partners will contribute to the purchase of Patriot systems for Ukraine, while NATO will not be directly involved. Germany and Norway are discussing funding for several systems, awaiting US approval.

European partners will invest in Patriot for Ukraine, it's about "more than three" systems - Berlin

European partners will contribute to the purchase of Patriot systems for Ukraine, while NATO will not be directly involved, citing a spokesman for the German government, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that last week there were "reports that Germany would pay for two systems, and Norway for another one."

But now the spokesman has confirmed that "from the EU's point of view, the negotiations concern more than three Patriot systems for Ukraine," Reuters reports.

"Discussions are currently underway on how to implement this, i.e., how many systems there will be, who will take them on, and how they will be financed," the spokesman said, referring to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius's visit to Washington.

The spokesman also added that Germany is observing "a greater concentration of Russian troops," adding that "we must strengthen Ukraine's defense" in response.

At the same time, tagesschau writes that the German government expects US approval for the supply of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The conditions will be clarified during today's talks between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Washington, a spokesman for the country's Ministry of Defense in Berlin said. "The German government has offered to pay for two Patriot systems, and the issue of a third is also being discussed," tagesschau noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

