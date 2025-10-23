$41.740.01
European Commission President and British Prime Minister supported US sanctions against Russian oil companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer supported US President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions against Russian oil companies. These sanctions were imposed by the US Treasury Department against Rosneft and Lukoil due to Russia's lack of commitment to the peace process.

European Commission President and British Prime Minister supported US sanctions against Russian oil companies

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supported US President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions against Russian oil companies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the pages of Ursula von der Leyen and Keir Starmer on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

"Grateful for today's conversation with Scott Bessent and the Treasury Department's decision to impose sanctions against major Russian oil companies due to Russia's lack of commitment to the peace process," von der Leyen's post reads.

She noted that "given the imminent adoption of the 19th EU package, this is a clear signal from both sides of the Atlantic that we will continue collective pressure on the aggressor."

In turn, Starmer announced that Britain had imposed such sanctions against two of Russia's largest oil companies last week. He noted that these companies "finance Putin's war machine."

"I am glad that the US has now joined us in imposing significant sanctions against these two oil companies. Putin must pay for his unnecessary aggression. The killings must stop now," he emphasized.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 22, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to immediately agree to end the war against Ukraine.

